Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan enters business world with luxury clothing brand D'Yavol

Son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, Aryan Khan, has launched his own premium streetwear brand called D'Yavol. Aryan shared a teaser of the brand on social media which features a glimpse of his father, Shahrukh Khan, scrawling timeless words on a blackboard. A paintbrush falls on the floor and Shahrukh picks it up, and then the screen goes black and the name of the brand appears. Aryan started the clothing company in partnership with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, the same partners with whom he launched his premium vodka brand last year.

Despite his entry into the business world, Aryan has not cut ties with the film industry. He will soon make his film debut, which will be produced under the banner of his father's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan is also involved in handling the work related to the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and important events related to it. This helps to reduce the workload from his father's head. His sister, Suhana, also helps him in this work.

Shahrukh Khan himself is one of the world's richest actors, with a net worth of over 770 million dollars or 6289 crores. He owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, has his own production house, runs a VFX studio, and earns a lot through advertisements.

Aryan's foray into the business world adds to the already impressive business portfolio of the Khan family. With his creative flair and connections in the film industry, it will be interesting to see how Aryan's new venture, D,Yavol, fares in the highly competitive fashion industry.

