DGCA slaps Rs 80 lakh fine on Air India for violations of…

Anil Ambani's company's share hikes by over 13% in 5 days, now reach...

Rs 4 lakh rug to Rs 2.50 lakh dresser: Deepika Padukone unveils luxurious new home furnishing collection

Adah Sharma says social media trolls call her prostitute for doing Bastar, The Kerala Story: 'If you are...' | Exclusive

Ae Watan Mere Watan review: Sara Ali Khan, Kannan Iyer compete to bore the audience to sleep; we end up as the losers

Holi 2024: History of the festival of colours; here's why it is celebrated

Meet son of India's richest billionaire in food and beverage sector, he works in Rs 182000 crore company as...

8 Bollywood stars who own sports teams

Who was Mughal Emperor Akbar's first wife?

9 animals that eat their partners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Anil Ambani's company's share hikes by over 13% in 5 days, now reach...

The company recently settled the debts owed to three banks.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 06:34 PM IST

File photo
Anil Ambani, brother of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been in debt for a while. However, reports suggest one of his companies recently settled the debts owed to three banks - ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and DBS Bank. After the news, shares of Reliance Power jumped by 13.36 per cent in last five days. On Friday, share price of the company closed at Rs 26.30 with five per cent high on National Stock Exchange (NSE). In another news, Reliance Infrastructure, also owned by Anil Ambani, is working towards settling dues of Rs 2,100 crore to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company, Economic Times reported.

Reliance Power Limited is a part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. The company was established to develop, construct, operate and maintain power projects in the Indian and international markets. Anil Ambani was once the sixth richest person in the world. However, he declared before a UK court in 2020 that his net worth is zero and he is bankrupt. According to ET, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power aims to be a debt-free by current fiscal year. 

READ | Meet son of India's richest billionaire in food and beverage sector, he works in Rs 182000 crore company as...

Anil Ambani's Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

DNA Explainer: What is Delhi excise policy case and why ED has arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal?

Yodha box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film shows slight growth, collects Rs 2.30 crore

'They hurled 104th abuse today': PM Modi reacts to Sanjay Raut's 'Aurangzeb' jibe, targets opposition

Not for snake venom case, Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 for...

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

