Meet son of India's richest billionaire in food and beverage sector, he works in Rs 182000 crore company as...

He is a Harvard Alumni and his father is known as India's cola king.

Many successful businessmen are leading their family businesses. They studied outside India for better exposure and then came back home to lead their family businesses. One such person is Varun Jaipuria. He is the promoter, executive vice chairman and whole-time director of Varun Beverages Limited (VBL) which produces, bottles and distributes beverages. The firm has a market cap of Rs 182000 crore as of March 22 and is one of PepsiCo's biggest bottlers outside the US. The company produces popular soft drinks like Pepsi, Mirinda and Slice.

Varun Jaipuria is the son of Indian billionaire businessman Ravi Jaipuria, popularly known as India's cola king. Ravi is India's richest man in the food and beverage industry, as per Forbes' India’s 100 Richest list. He has a real-time net worth of Rs 132910 crore as of March 22, 2024.

Varun Jaipuria has been actively working with the company since 2009. He is also the promoter and non-executive director of Devyani International Limited, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee stores.

He is a Harvard alumnus of the 2018-2019 batch. He had attended the Program for Leadership Development (PLD) at Harvard Business School, Boston. He holds a Bachelor’s degree program in international business from the Regent’s University London.

Under his leadership, Varun Beverages was awarded PepsiCo’s Bottler of the Year in 2023. The company is named after Varun by his father Ravi Jaipuria. It is a subsidiary of RJ Corp and was incorporated in 1995. It is the second largest bottling company of PepsiCo's beverages outside the US.

