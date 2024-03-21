Meet daughter of India's richest woman in engineering sector, she leads Rs 43339 crore company as...

Many Indian businesspeople handed over their business empires to their children after successfully leading their businesses. The next generation is now heading the family business to take it to the next level. One such person is Meher Pudumjee, chairperson of Rs 43339 crore company market cap Thermax Ltd. She is the daughter of billionaire Anu Aga, India's richest woman in the engineering sector. According to Forbes, Aga has a real-time net worth of Rs 29100 crore, as of March 21, 2024. The 81-year-old herself led the company from 1996 to 2004. She then stepped down as chairperson in 2004 when her daughter Pudumjee took over.

Since then, Pudumjee has been leading the engineering firm. Meher joined Thermax as a trainee engineer in August 1990. After a year, she along with her husband Pheroz Pudumjee took over the responsibility of turning around a Thermax subsidiary company in the UK. Meher holds a postgraduate degree in chemical engineering from the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London. After coming back to India in 1996, she was appointed on the Board of Directors.

After five years in 2001, she became a non-executive director. She was then appointed Vice Chairperson in 2002. During this period, she played an active role in the turnaround of Thermax. Apart from her professional life, she has a keen interest in music. Pudumjee is also a member of a Pune-based choir. She lives in Pune with her husband. The duo has two children.

