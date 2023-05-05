Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Anand Shukla and Srinivasan Venkatachary, two IIT-alumni who are key players in Apple vs Google AI war

Apple vs Google: Here is all the information you need to know about Anand Shukla and Srinivasan Venkatachary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Meet Anand Shukla and Srinivasan Venkatachary, two IIT-alumni who are key players in Apple vs Google AI war
Photo: LinkedIn | Meet Anand Shukla and Srinivasan Venkatachary, two IIT-alumni who are key players in Apple vs Google AI war

Every major IT business, including Apple and Google, has started a war over the next-generation technology known as artificial intelligence (AI). This action is being taken at a time when technology is developing and growing more quickly than ever before, and one is constantly seeking for ways to enhance AI more quickly than competitors. 

For Apple's CEO, keeping up with rivals like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft will be a challenging task. According to media report, the team in charge of developing Siri and other AI and machine learning initiatives is bogged down in conflicts that are holding down their progress.

Techies are sought after to deliver the most advanced AI to the world in order to win this technology war. The Information reported that Srinivasan Venkatachary, Steven Baker, and Anand Shukla are three vital experts who Google and Apple are fighting for.

Two of these three engineers are Indian nationals who received their education from IIT, the country's most prestigious engineering college. Here is all the information you need to know about Anand Shukla and Srinivasan Venkatachary. 

READ | Meet Jani Pasha, IITian who transformed WhatsApp group into Rs 225 crore-funded app

Anand Shukla

Anand Shukla earned a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT-Kanpur in 2001 before deciding to attend the University of Illinois for his master's program. Prior to co-founding Laserlike Inc. with Venkatachary and Baker, which Apple subsequently bought, he spent around 12 years working for Google. After quitting Google in 2015, he spent more than four years working for Apple before coming back in 2022.

Srinivasan Venkatachary

Computer science bachelor's and master's degrees from Washington University in St. Louis were earned by Srinivasan after he graduated from IIT Madras in 1996. He also served for Google for six years in 2014 before switching on to work for Apple for four years until joining Google again in October as VP of engineering in 2022.

READ | Bank fraud case: CBI conducts searches at Jet Airways offices, its founder Naresh Goyal’s residence

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.