Photo: LinkedIn | Meet Anand Shukla and Srinivasan Venkatachary, two IIT-alumni who are key players in Apple vs Google AI war

Every major IT business, including Apple and Google, has started a war over the next-generation technology known as artificial intelligence (AI). This action is being taken at a time when technology is developing and growing more quickly than ever before, and one is constantly seeking for ways to enhance AI more quickly than competitors.

For Apple's CEO, keeping up with rivals like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft will be a challenging task. According to media report, the team in charge of developing Siri and other AI and machine learning initiatives is bogged down in conflicts that are holding down their progress.

Techies are sought after to deliver the most advanced AI to the world in order to win this technology war. The Information reported that Srinivasan Venkatachary, Steven Baker, and Anand Shukla are three vital experts who Google and Apple are fighting for.

Two of these three engineers are Indian nationals who received their education from IIT, the country's most prestigious engineering college. Here is all the information you need to know about Anand Shukla and Srinivasan Venkatachary.

Anand Shukla

Anand Shukla earned a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT-Kanpur in 2001 before deciding to attend the University of Illinois for his master's program. Prior to co-founding Laserlike Inc. with Venkatachary and Baker, which Apple subsequently bought, he spent around 12 years working for Google. After quitting Google in 2015, he spent more than four years working for Apple before coming back in 2022.

Srinivasan Venkatachary

Computer science bachelor's and master's degrees from Washington University in St. Louis were earned by Srinivasan after he graduated from IIT Madras in 1996. He also served for Google for six years in 2014 before switching on to work for Apple for four years until joining Google again in October as VP of engineering in 2022.

