Google vs Apple: Two IITians wanted by both Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook, what happened next?

Big IT companies are competing to lead the AI race in an effort to keep up with the rapidly evolving technology, including Apple, Microsoft, and others. A difficult challenge awaits Apple's leader as his team aims to keep up with competitors like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

The group in charge of creating Siri and other AI and machine learning projects is reported to be tangled up in rivalries that are delaying their development. To win this technological battle techies are being pursued to supply the world with the most cutting-edge AI. According to a story by The Information, Google and Apple are competing for the services of three important engineers: Srinivasan Venkatachary, Steven Baker, and Anand Shukla.

Although they left Apple to focus on large-language models (LLMs) at Google, the trio contributed to the modernization of Apple's search technology. These three engineers included two IIT graduates.

Who are the two IIT graduates?

Srinivasan Venkatachary received his B. Tech. in Computer Science from IIT Madras and is now the VP of Engineering, AI Product Growth at Google. Venkatachary reportedly parted ways with Apple in October 2022, per his LinkedIn profile. Anand Shukla, a prominent engineer at Google, earned a B. Tech. in computer science from IIT Kanpur and left Apple in November 2022.

The developers thought that Google was an improved setting to work on LLMs, according to the article by The Information. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, approached the group directly. According to the story, Apple CEO Tim Cook made an effort to urge workers to remain at the company.

All three engineers are currently working on Google's initiatives to lower training costs and boost the precision of LLMs and the products built using these models. Apple's products and services have so far been the main sources of its income. The company has not yet revealed its first LLM-based technology.

On the other hand, Google has made Bard AI available for search in a few regions. One of the top competitors in the AI race, Microsoft, has already started incorporating AI and LLMs into its well-known products, like Bing search as well as Microsoft Office.

