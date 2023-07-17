Headlines

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Who is Taslim, YouTuber from UP, who earned Rs 1 crore from videos, his home raided by I-T dept

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 provisional rank list is out for MBBS, BDS programs: Check all details here

YouTube quietly rolls out ‘Stable Volume’ feature for some users

Opposition Parties’ 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru: What’s on the agenda?

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Minor girl falls into 300-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; rescue ops underway

“Friend in need is a friend indeed” PM Modi at 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit

DNA: Will tribal voters teach a 'lesson' to the Shivraj government?

Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

First Take series serves as a significant annual initiative by Abir India to provide a prominent platform for emerging artists to exhibit their artworks.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Young and emerging Indian artists are invited by Abir India to participate in First Take 2023, their seventh edition of annual art show. The First Take 2023 will take place at the HutheeSing Visual Art Centre in Ahmedabad, commencing on November 24, 2023.

First Take series serves as a significant annual initiative by Abir India to provide a prominent platform for emerging artists to exhibit their artworks. Artists from across India are invited to participate and submit their work for consideration. A distinguished jury composed of renowned artists, critics, and curators will carefully review the entries and select approximately 100 exceptional artworks for display.

Previous editions of First Take have received immense acclaim, featuring esteemed personalities in the art world, including Muzzafar Ali, Ravinder Reddy, Johny ML, Manu Parekh, Walter D’Souza, SeemaKohli, and SubodhKerkar, among others. Last year's jury members included JayaramPoduval, GR Iranna, ManjunathKamat, Manisha Parekh, and V. Ramesh, who diligently curated the collection.

The submission process is open from 1st July 2023, until 25th July 2023. Artists are encouraged to visit the official website at www.abirindia.org to submit their artwork. There is no entry fee, and Indian citizens between the ages of 24 and 40 are eligible to apply.

Each artist can submit a maximum of 4 artworks and 2 entries. Once the submission period concludes, a panel of eminent jury members will review and discuss all the submissions, selecting the best artworks for the exhibition. Shortlisted artists will receive a notification from Abir India with details about the next steps.

First Take 2023 not only celebrates art but also brings together art enthusiasts, senior artists, art historians, art critics, curators, and investors for engaging dialogues, discussions, and demonstrations. It promises to be an enriching and captivating event, showcasing the talent and creativity of emerging artists. For more information and to submit your artwork for First Take 2023, please visit the official website at www.abirindia.org.

