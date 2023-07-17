Meet West Bengal’s richest man, built Rs 87,000 crore company, owns luxurious mansion, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..

Benu Gopal Bangur's Shree Cement sells branded cement under the names of Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.

Benu Gopal Bangur, Chairman of Shree Cements is one of the wealthiest people in India and the richest person in West Bengal. Benu Gopal Bangur was born in 1931 and at 92 he is one of the oldest billionaires in India. Cement czar Benu Gopal Bangur was born in a Marwari business family in Kolkata and he was educated at Calcutta University. Bangur business empire was started by Benu Gopal Bangur’s grandfather Mungee Ram Bangur, who was a stockbroker. The business empire was started in the late 19th century. In 1991, the flourishing business was split into five groups, between Balbhadra Das Bangur, Niwas Bangur, Kumar Bangur and Benu Gopal Bangur (all grandsons of Mungee Ram) and Laxmi Niwas Bangur (grandson of Ram Coowar).

According to Forbes, Benu Gopal Bangur has a net worth of USD 6.7 billion or around Rs 57,000 crore, as of July 17, 2023. Benu Gopal Bangur lives in a villa in Kolkata. He is widowed and has two children. His son, Hari Mohan Bangur, who has graduated from IIT, has been running Shree Cement since 1990.

Shree Cement was launched in 1979 and Benu Gopal Bangur owns majority stake in the vast business. The company sells branded cement under the names of Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.

Shree Cement is set to invest USD 200 million in a new cement plant in Andhra Pradesh. Shree Cement which has a market capitalization of around Rs 89,750 crore. Shree Cement is currently India’s third-largest cement company by market and Benu Gopal Bangur deserves credit for taking the company to new heights.