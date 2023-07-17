Meet West Bengal’s richest man, built Rs 87,000 crore company, owns luxurious mansion, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..

Headlines

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Who is Taslim, YouTuber from UP, who earned Rs 1 crore from videos, his home raided by I-T dept

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 provisional rank list is out for MBBS, BDS programs: Check all details here

YouTube quietly rolls out ‘Stable Volume’ feature for some users

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Opposition Parties’ 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru: What’s on the agenda?

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Series Of Unfortunate Events: What Led To Maharashtra Bus Accident That Charred 25; Injured Many?

West Bengal panchayat poll violence: How clashes have become routine during elections in TMC’s state

Bastille Day Parade: Preparations underway in France's Paris on Bastille Day

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet West Bengal’s richest man, built Rs 87,000 crore company, owns luxurious mansion, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..

Benu Gopal Bangur's Shree Cement sells branded cement under the names of Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Benu Gopal Bangur, Chairman of Shree Cements is one of the wealthiest people in India and the richest person in West Bengal. Benu Gopal Bangur was born in 1931 and at 92 he is one of the oldest billionaires in India. Cement czar Benu Gopal Bangur was born in a Marwari business family in Kolkata and he was educated at Calcutta University. Bangur business empire was started by Benu Gopal Bangur’s grandfather Mungee Ram Bangur, who was a stockbroker. The business empire was started in the late 19th century. In 1991, the flourishing business was split into five groups, between Balbhadra Das Bangur, Niwas Bangur, Kumar Bangur and Benu Gopal Bangur (all grandsons of Mungee Ram) and Laxmi Niwas Bangur (grandson of Ram Coowar).

According to Forbes, Benu Gopal Bangur has a net worth of USD 6.7 billion or around Rs 57,000 crore, as of July 17, 2023. Benu Gopal Bangur lives in a villa in Kolkata. He is widowed and has two children. His son, Hari Mohan Bangur, who has graduated from IIT, has been running Shree Cement since 1990.

Shree Cement was launched in 1979 and Benu Gopal Bangur owns majority stake in the vast business. The company sells branded cement under the names of Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.

Shree Cement is set to invest USD 200 million in a new cement plant in Andhra Pradesh. Shree Cement which has a market capitalization of around Rs 89,750 crore. Shree Cement is currently India’s third-largest cement company by market and Benu Gopal Bangur deserves credit for taking the company to new heights.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Watch: Elderly man's enthusiastic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' leaves netizens beaming with joy

Apple iPhone 15 tipped to get new pink colour option, launch in coming months

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE