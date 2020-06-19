Headlines

'Yoga does not bind us, it liberates us': Ministry of Ayush ropes in Anushka Sharma for International Yoga Day 2020

The Ministry of Ayush has roped in Anushka Sharma to promote yoga among the masses ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2020

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2020, 10:49 PM IST

The Ministry of Ayush has roped in actor-producer Anushka Sharma to promote yoga among the masses ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2020.

"Let's all practice yoga for a better and calm tomorrow. Take part in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. And send in your entries now. Last day to submit is 21st June 2020. #mygovindia #pibindia @AnushkaSharma", tweeted the Ministry of Ayush on Friday evening.

They also shared a video where the actress, a yoga enthusiast, talks of the benefits of yoga. "Yoga is the law and it tells us about how to moderate leading our lives. Yoga does not bind us, it liberates us. So, that we can look upon all the creatures of this world with the feeling of love and peace. So, in order to spread the message of peace and love let us begin by practising yoga on 21 June International Yoga Day," said Anushka.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all set for the release of her upcoming production Bulbbul a period horror film on Netflix. Written and directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee in key roles.

The actor made her digital debut earlier this year with the web show Paatal Lok which streamed on Amazon Prime Video. On the acting front, Anushka's last outing was Zero which released in 2018. The film directed by Aanand L Rai also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. 

