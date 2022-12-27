Search icon
Yo Yo Honey Singh says girlfriend Tina Thadani 'changed his life,' reveals 'it took months to get her'

Rapper Honey Singh praised Tina Thadani and stated that he is finally happy, and she's the reason.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh has found love again. The singer-rapper is singing praises for his girlfriend Tina Thadani. He stated that Tina has changed her life, and he's happy to be back in shape, alive and kicking. While promoting her new single Yai Re with Iulia Vantur, Honey Singh spoke to Siddharth Kannan. In the conversation, Honey Singh admitted his relationship with Tina and said that he is happy because of her. 

The singer further added that Tina changed his life, inspired him, and gave him his third birth. "This is my third re-birth and it's happening because of her and my mom-dad's blessings," Singh added.  Honey traced back their journey and revealed that he met Thadani in March and it took him months to get her into life. It was love at first sight for Honey Singh. "When I feel something is mine, I just go for it," Singer added.

Honey Singh has gone through different phases of life, and he was not in his best shape as well. Discussing his past with ETimes, Honey added that Music helped him in a big way. "Main mota tha, toh shows nahi karta tha, phir maine shows karne shuru kiye. I did wedding shows. Then, slowly things started getting better. I also lost a lot of weight, got my original hairstyle back and this is Honey 3.0," Singh said with pride. 

For the unversed, Honey Singh got divorced from his first wife Shalini Talwar in 2021. Earlier this month, a clip of rapper walking into an event with Tina Thadani went viral.  In the clip, he can be seen holding Tina’s hand at an event. Several photos and videos have been circulated on social media. In one of the photos, Honey Singh can be seen telling Tina about something, while Tina smiles. The rapper opted for a black outfit while Tina who was twinning with him donned a sexy dress.

 

