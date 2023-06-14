Is Yash back as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Source clears the air

Yash as Rocky in KGF

Reports had been claiming that Kannada superstar Yash had left Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, in which he had been tipped to play the antagonist Ravana. The makers had been trying to cast Yash in the iconic role in the film which reportedly will also feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Now, a source close to the production has shed some light on the casting development.

If sources are to be believed, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra are in talks to assemble ‘the biggest cast ever seen’ in Hindi cinema for their ambitious project, and Yash’s name has not been struck off the list. “The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it,” says the source.

Yash, best known for starring in the popular KGF franchise, was rumoured to have said no to the project. A report quoted a source as saying, “Yash was very keen on doing it. Playing Ravana convincingly is more challenging to him than playing Rama. Since Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play Rama, Yash was even more keen to come on aboard. But then he was strongly advised against it by his team. They felt his fans would not be happy watching Yash play a negative role, even if it is that of an antagonist as powerful as Ravana.”

Sources say that production on the film is set to begin in the second half of this year and it will go on floors by year-end. “Ramayana is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the best directors of the country is working full-fledged. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year,” says an industry source.