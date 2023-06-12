Why KGF fame Yash said no to Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's next

Yash has not announced his next project till now.

Sandalwood heartthrob Yash enjoys a nationwide loyal fanbase. His popularity soared to unprecedented levels following the release of his recent film, ‘KGF: Chapter 2.’ While fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects, we have an intriguing revelation about this Kannada star. Did you know that Yash was approached to portray the character of Ravana in director Nitesh Tiwari’s untitled drama, inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana? However, the actor refused the movie as he was strongly advised against doing a negative character.

A source close to the development said, “Yash was very keen on doing it. Playing Ravana convincingly is more challenging to him than playing Rama. Since Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play Rama, Yash was even more keen to come on aboard. But then he was strongly advised against it by his team. They felt his fans would not be happy watching Yash play a negative role, even if it is that of an antagonist as powerful as Ravana.”

In the meanwhile, Yash was also once quoted saying, “I have to be very, very careful about my fans’ sentiments. They are very emotional and they tend to overreact when I go against their will.”

Yash's Professional Commitments

Basking in the success of the second installment of the popular KGF franchise, Yash has not announced his next project till now. While a lot has been speculated about the actor's forthcoming drama, it is being reported that the actor can join hands with the National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas for his next. Although, nothing has been announced officially till now.

Yash Wins Hearts At Abhishek Ambareesh's Wedding

Yash recently attended the wedding festivities of the budding South actor Abhishek Ambareesh. He graced the post-wedding ceremony of the Sandalwood star in Bengaluru, and even danced with Kannada superstar Darshan to a popular number “Annthamma Annthamma.” Yash was seen addressing fellow actor Darshan as Sir during the event, and this gesture won numerous hearts.

For those unaware, Abhishek Ambareesh's father Ambareesh was the mentor of Yash. Additionally, both Yash and Darshan campaigned for Ambareesh's better half Sumalatha in the last Parliamentary elections. She won the election by a huge margin against Nikhil Kumaraswamy.