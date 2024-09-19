This Bajaj Group company's shares rose by Rs 1687 in just 5 days after...

The company is involved in the manufacturing of automobile parts and equipment.

A Bajaj Group company has recently announced an 1100 per cent interim divided on each share for FY 2025. After the announcement, the company's shares have increased by Rs 1,687.90 (16.29%) in just five trading days (Sept 13 - Sept 19). Bajaj Group's Maharashtra Scooters' shares have been at a record high since the announcement. On Thursday, the share closed at Rs 12,047.60 on NSE. The market cap of the company has climbed to Rs 13815 crore, as of September 19.

Maharashtra Scooters will give an interim dividend of Rs 110 (1100%) per share for the financial year 2025. The recent dividend will be credited to eligible shareholders on or around October 10, 2024, the company said in an exchange filing. It has fixed September 25 as the record date for this interim dividend.

Earlier this year, the company had announced a final dividend of ₹60 per share for financial year 2024 and another interim dividend of ₹110 in September last year. The company is involved in the manufacturing of automobile parts and equipment. The company produces pressure die casting dies, jigs and fixture products for two and three-wheelers. It is a subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited. It reported that its revenue for the April-June quarter stood at Rs 7.72 crore. The net profit for the period remained at Rs 8.26 crore.

READ | Deepika Padukone buys 1845 sq ft apartment near her mother-in-law's house in Mumbai, it worth Rs...