How MS Dhoni's sister played a crucial role in shaping his cricket career

Renowned cricketer MS Dhoni is revered as one of the most beloved figures in Indian cricket. The former captain is celebrated for his remarkable composure under pressure, as well as his humility and warmth off the field.

Throughout his illustrious career, the 43-year-old led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Additionally, Dhoni clinched five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and two Champions League titles with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His impressive batting record includes 4876 runs in 90 Tests, 10773 runs in 350 ODIs, and 1617 runs in 98 T20Is.

Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket after the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, announcing his retirement in August 2020. His future in the IPL remains uncertain, pending the BCCI's announcement of retention rules for the upcoming season.

While Dhoni's dedication and perseverance have been instrumental in his success, his sister Jayanti Gupta has also played a pivotal role in shaping his career. Hailing from a modest background, Dhoni was raised by his father Pan Singh Dhoni, who held a mid-level government position.

Jayanti, who is slightly older than Dhoni, played a crucial role in nurturing her brother's passion for cricket. She provided unwavering support and encouragement, standing by him even when their father was hesitant to embrace his dream.

Much like her family, Jayanti prefers to keep a low profile. Reports suggest that she teaches English at a public school in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and is married to Dhoni's close friend, Gautam Gupta. Gupta, too, played a significant role in Dhoni's early cricketing days, offering invaluable support as he embarked on his journey as a state and district cricketer.

