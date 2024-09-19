Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted list after poor outing on Day 1

India suffered early setbacks as captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted list after poor outing on Day 1
Courtesy: X
The first day of the inaugural Test match between India and Bangladesh commenced with the Najmul Shanto-led Bangla Tigers making significant inroads into the Indian top-order with consistent breakthroughs. The morning session concluded with India at 88/3. 

Following a decision to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India suffered early setbacks as captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply. The home team found themselves struggling at 34-3, courtesy of Hasan Mahmud's impressive bowling display. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant managed to stabilize the Indian innings. Rohit and Kohli were both dismissed for just six runs each, while Gill fell for a duck after facing only eight balls. Gill's dismissal saw him join Kohli in an unfortunate statistic.

Notably, Shubman Gill achieved his third duck at home in 2024, with two of them coming against England earlier in the year. This places him as the sixth Indian batter to have three or more ducks in a calendar year while playing at home.

Leading this unfortunate list is former batter Mohinder Amarnath, who had five ducks in 1983. Other notable players on this list include ex-captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (1969), Dilip Vengsarkar (1979), Vinod Kambli (1994), and Virat Kohli (2021).

During the England home series, Gill scored two ducks as part of Rohit Sharma & Co.'s 4-1 victory. He registered a duck in India's unsuccessful 229-run chase in the first Test in Hyderabad, and repeated the same in the first innings of the third Test in Rajkot. Despite these setbacks, Gill finished the series as the second-highest run-getter, accumulating 453 runs with two fifties and two centuries.

Looking ahead, Gill will aim to make a strong comeback in the remaining innings of the Bangladesh series.

Also read| 'The way we played PAK series...': Bangladesh coach fires warning to Rohit Sharma and co. ahead of Test series

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
