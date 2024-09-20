Salman Khan to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again as Chulbul Pandey? Trade analyst reveals 'He will light up screen with..'

There were reports that Salman Khan will be reprising his iconic cop character Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again. However, the trade analyst has finally broken the news and revealed the truth about the superstar's next big cameo.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is among the most anticipated releases of the year. For a few weeks, there have been reports that Salman Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the film, reprising his iconic cop character Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise. However, the trade analyst Taran Adarsh has now set the record straight, and broken the silence on the rumours.

On Friday evening, Taran Adarsh tweeted on his X (formerly Twitter) and clarified that Salman Khan won't be appearing in Singham Again. He also revealed that Salman won't be joining Ajay Devgn's actioner, but will be seen making a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan's Baby John, which is scheduled for a December 2024 release. After Baby John, Salman's next project will be his actioner AR Murugadoss' Sikandar.

Taran tweeted, "CHULBUL PANDEY IN 'SINGHAM AGAIN'? FALSE NEWS... It seems the rumour mills are working overtime... Speculation is rife that #SalmanKhan's iconic character, #ChulbulPandey, will be making an appearance in #SinghamAgain. Let's stick to the facts: #SinghamAgain will not feature #SalmanKhan / #ChulbulPandey. Dear #Bhai fans, #Salman will light up the screen with a special cameo in #BabyJohn [#Christmas 2024], starring #VarunDhawan, followed by the larger-than-life avatar in #Sikandar."

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2024

Kartik Aaryan called Rohit Shetty to postpone Singham Again?

As per Times Now, Kartik Aaryan called Rohit Shetty and requested him to postpone his ensemble actioner for two weeks, November 15. The portal quoted an insider, who said, "Kartik Aaryan called Rohit Shetty and made him a request to postpone the release of Singham 3. While Kartik intends to release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on 1st November, he has made a request to Rohit Shetty to release Singham 3 on 15th November. Kartik Aaryan said a two-week gap can help both celebrities have a good opening for their movies, instead of clashing at the box office which will affect both the movies’ collections. Rohit Shetty has heard him out over the call and told him, that he will get back to him.” However, later Taran Adarsh clarified that Singham Again will stick to it's original release date, and the clash is on. Singham Again will be releasing in the cinemas on Diwali, November 1, 2024.

