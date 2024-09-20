DNA TV Show: What role does politics play in Tirupati laddoo row? Is this battle for ownership of temple trust?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday, alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in making the Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday, alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in making the Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government. Ever since then, the whole country has been intrigued to know who is the great sinner of Tirupati Balaji temple. After all, on whose orders was ghee containing animal fat being supplied to Tirupati Balaji temple? After all, who played with the faith of crores of Hindus for their benefit?

Today, we will expose the deceit done to Tirupati Balaji and his devotees. We will make such revelations related to the biggest conspiracy to corrupt the religion of Hindus, which will blow your mind. Before moving forward on those revelations, we want to tell you the timeline of this great sin.

First of all, you need to know how this disclosure was made.

In June 2024, Chandrababu Naidu defeated Jagan Mohan Reddy and took power in Andhra Pradesh.

After the complaints, on July 9, the temple board sent samples of ghee to the NDDB lab.

On July 16, the lab report revealed that the ghee of was adulterated.

A meeting of the temple trust was held on July 22.

On July 23, the samples of ghee were again sent for thorough investigation.

The report of this sample came on September 18. The report expressed suspicion of animal fat being mixed inside the ghee.

That is, in Tirupati Devasthanam, animal fat was being fed in the name of Prasadam. What could be a bigger fraud with Hindus than this? Before the report came, the people of the trust had doubts about the poor quality of the Prasadam, but they could not raise their voices because they were under pressure. The question is who were those people on whose orders fat was mixed in the Prasadam?

"Fat in Tirupati Prasad is the biggest example of corruption in temples. Just think that now the Hindus of the country can't even trust the temples. Those who are responsible for the temples are feeding the devotees animal fat. When the devotees of Tirupati touch the Prasad with their foreheads at that time the suppliers of fat must be laughing demonically. They must be thinking that look this fool is looking for divinity in the fat of a dead animal. This is what has happened with more than 3 crore devotees who visit Tirupati every year," TDP leader Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said.

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh also demanded that those allegedly involved in using “beef tallow, lard (pig fat), and fish oil” in the ghee for preparing Tirupati laddoo “should be hanged,” not just punished.

The adulteration of Tirupati Balaji temple's prasad is part of a larger game of corruption. Animal fat was added not only to insult Hinduism but also out of greed. This game started when milk prices rose in Andhra Pradesh.

For the last 5 decades, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Federation has been supplying pure desi ghee to Tirupati Trust.

When milk prices increased, in July 2023, KMF refused to supply ghee at a lower rate.

KMF used to supply the famous Nandini ghee to the temple trust.

The then Jagan Mohan Reddy government terminated KMF's contract. The tender for ghee was given to the 5 firms with the lowest bid.

However, complaints kept coming regarding the ghee of the new firms. A political controversy also arose regarding this in August last year.

In August 2023, KMF President Bhima Naik alleged that the temple trust was buying low-quality ghee. AV Dharma Reddy, the then officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust, rejected the allegations and cited the e-tender process.

However, nothing was said about the quality of the ghee then. Everyone knew that the quality of the ghee had deteriorated, and due to this the taste and quality of the laddoos had been affected.

The trust of Tirupati Balaji temple buys 5 lakh kg of ghee every year. Every day 1 to 1.5 lakh laddoos are prepared. From this, you can understand how much ghee is used. It is also certain that due to the rising prices of milk, the prices of ghee would have also increased. It is doubtful that instead of KMF, the firms bidding less may be able to provide unadulterated ghee.

When the samples were found to be faulty in July, the Chandrababu Naidu government again gave the tender for the supply of Nandini Ghee to KMF on August 29. This means that the purity of the laddoos available in Tirupati at present can be trusted.

The news of animal fat in Tirupati Prasad has shocked crores of Hindus. There has been a conspiracy to lead religion astray in the places that are the flag bearers of religion. Sadhus and saints across the country are filled with anger over this. The harshest punishment is being demanded for those who conspired to adulterate ghee with animal fat. Not only this, religious gurus are demanding to take the Tirupati Temple Trust out of government control.