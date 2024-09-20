PM-KISAN 18th Installment likely to be released soon, eligible farmers must ensure these 5 things...

The 18th installment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna is likely to be released in October.

The 18th installment worth Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojna is likely to be released in the month of October, several media reports have suggested. In order to avail the benefits of the scheme, the farmers should ensure that their bank accounts are linked with Aadhar cards.

Moreover, beneficiaries are advised to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Only those farmers who have completed the KYC process will be entitled to receive the installment.

Here's how farmers can complete the KYC process:

1. Visit the official website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Select 'eKYC' process appearing on the homepage.

3. Enter your Aadhar number

4. Click on the 'search' option to procceed.

5. Enter the OTP sent on your mobile number (the one linked to the Aadhar card)

6. Complete the e-KYC

In order to check the beneficiary list, here's what you need to do:

1. Visit the official website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Click on the 'Kisan corner' on the homepage.

3. Access the beneficiary list

4. Select your village, tehsil, district and state from the dropdown menu.

5. Select 'get report' button.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' is an initiative by the central government to extend annual financial assistance to farmers across the country, with 100% funding from the center. The scheme, announced in 2019, allocates ₹6000 annually to eligible farmers.

Notably, the 17th installment under the scheme was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18, 2024.