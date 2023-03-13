'Woke up this morning to find Aai...': Madhuri Dixit remembers late mother Snehlata Dixit with heartfelt post

Madhuri Dixit with her mother Snehlata Dixit

A day after Madhuri Dixit's mother, Snehlata Dixit, passed away, the actress penned a heartfelt note remembering her biggest inspiration. On Sunday, Sr Dixit died at 91, and she was cremated in the presence of her family. On Monday, Madhuri shared a photo with 'Aai' on her social media and shared her feeling after finding her mom's room empty.

In the photo, Madhuri was holding her mother closely, and they both looked into the camera with smiles. Sharing the photo, Madhuri wrote, "Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people." Dixit further added that though they miss her, but they will celebrate her life through her memories, "We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om," Madhuri added.

Here's the post

As soon as Madhuri shared the photo, several celebrities mourned the loss. Mouni Roy wrote, "I’m so sorry ma’am. Sending love …" Vaibhavi Merchant wrote, "Om shanti." Juhi Chawla wrote, "Heartfelt condolences Madhuri. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." Raveena Tandon wrote, "Om Shanti."

Yesterday, the actress and her family held Snehlata's funeral at Worli crematorium, and they were captured leaving the home for the final journey of Sr Dixit. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, an emotionally broken Dixit was spotted sitting in a car with her husband Dr Shriam Nene. She greeted the paparazzi and other media members with folded hands and left for the crematorium. Even director Indra Kumar and other Bollywood personalities also attended the funeral.

Snehlata Dixit was 91 and breathed her last on March 12 at her Mumbai residence. The cause of death is still unknown. The actress shared the news in a joint statement with her husband. Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene shared the sad news of the actress’mother’s demise and the statement read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."