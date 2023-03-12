Emotional Madhuri Dixit greets media while leaving for mother's funeral, netizens say 'stay strong MD'

Madhuri Dixit

On Sunday, Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passed away at the age of 91. The actress and her family held the funeral in the afternoon, and they were captured leaving the home for the final journey of Sr Dixit.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, an emotionally broken Dixit was spotted sitting in a car with her husband Dr Shriam Nene. She greeted the paparazzi and other media members with folded hands and left for the crematorium. Even director Indra Kumar and other Bollywood personalities also attended the funeral. The social media dropped the video with the caption, "Madhuri dixit with her husband at her mom’s funeral."

Here's the video

As soon as the video got posted, several fans of the actress paid condolence to the departed soul. A netizen wrote, "Stay strong MD." Another netizen wrote, "Condolences for whole family and prayers at this difficult time. Om Shanti." A certain section of users even criticised media persons for invading their privacy and capturing them in their lowest phase. "Arey kya celebrity ko rone ka haqq bhi nahin (Does a celebrity don't have a right to cry)? Leave her alone in her tough time," a user asserted. Another user wrote, "Pls leave her alone during this tough time. Gaadi me ghus ke photo nikal rahe ho (you are peeping inside her car to take pictures)."

Snehlata Dixit was 91 and breathed her last on March 12 at her Mumbai residence. The cause of death is still unknown. The actress shared the news in a joint statement with her husband. Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene shared the sad news of the actress’mother’s demise and the statement read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones." Snehlata Dixit’s last rites took place today between 3-4 pm at Vaikunth Dham, Worli.