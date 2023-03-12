Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passes away at 91

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on March 12 in the morning at the age of 91. The reason for the death is still unknown.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passes away at 91
Madhuri Dixit-Snehlata Dixit/Instagram

While Bollywood is still mourning the loss of talented actor and director Satish Kaushik, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is going through a rough patch as she lost her mother Snehlata Dixit this morning. Snehlata Dixit was 91 and breathed her last on March 12 at her Mumbai residence. The cause of death is still unknown. The actress shared the news in a joint statement with her husband.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene shared the sad news of the actress’mother’s demise and the statement read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."

Madhuri Dixit shared a lovely bond with her mother and often used to talk about her in interviews. On her mother’s 90th birthday the actress even penned down a heartfelt note for her mother, while sharing adorable photos with her she wrote, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s best friend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!” 

Madhuri Dixit Nene also collaborated with her mother for a song in her movie Gulab Gang directed by Anubhav Sinha in 2013 and she often talked about the lessons she learned from her mom that made her who is today. Snehlata Dixit’s last rites will take place today between 3-4 pm at Vaikunth Dham, Worli.

Read Satish Kaushik's death: Nothing suspicious found so far, say Delhi Police

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.