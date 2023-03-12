Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passes away at 91

Madhuri Dixit-Snehlata Dixit/Instagram

While Bollywood is still mourning the loss of talented actor and director Satish Kaushik, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is going through a rough patch as she lost her mother Snehlata Dixit this morning. Snehlata Dixit was 91 and breathed her last on March 12 at her Mumbai residence. The cause of death is still unknown. The actress shared the news in a joint statement with her husband.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene shared the sad news of the actress’mother’s demise and the statement read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."

Madhuri Dixit shared a lovely bond with her mother and often used to talk about her in interviews. On her mother’s 90th birthday the actress even penned down a heartfelt note for her mother, while sharing adorable photos with her she wrote, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s best friend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!”

Madhuri Dixit Nene also collaborated with her mother for a song in her movie Gulab Gang directed by Anubhav Sinha in 2013 and she often talked about the lessons she learned from her mom that made her who is today. Snehlata Dixit’s last rites will take place today between 3-4 pm at Vaikunth Dham, Worli.

