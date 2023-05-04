Search icon
Who is Drisha Roy, filmmaker Bimal Roy's granddaughter who was rumoured to be engaged to Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol?

Last year, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol was rumoured to be engaged to Drisha Roy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

Who is Drisha Roy, filmmaker Bimal Roy's granddaughter who was rumoured to be engaged to Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol?
Drisha Roy and Karan Deol

On Thursday, reports emerged that Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, will be getting married next month. While the identity of the bride has not been revealed as of yet, it is being said that the woman is not from the film industry. This isn’t the first time news of Karan’s engagement and marriage has appeared. Even last year, he was reported to have been engaged to Drisha Roy.

Was Karan Deol engaged to Drisha Roy?

In May last year, reports had said that Karan, who made his debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, was dating Drisha and the two would tie the knot soon. Reports described Karan and Drisha as childhood sweethearts. There were reports of a wedding date as well. However, Karan’s team shoon shut these rumours down. “Karan and Drisha are childhood friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true,” the team said in a statement.

Who is Drisha Roy?

Drisha Roy is a fashion designer, who like Karan, comes from a film family. Her great-grandfather Bimal Roy is considered one of the greatest Indian filmmakers of all time. Known best for his realistic and socialistic films, Bimal Roy made some all-time classics such as Do Bigha Zamin, Parineeta, Devdas, Madhumati, Sujata, Parakh, and Bandini. Drisha is a fashion designer and keeps sharing her work on social media. Drisha did tie the knot late last year, just not with Karan. She designed her own wedding lehenga and shared pictures on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Drisha Roy (@drisharoyy)

All we know about Karan Deol’s reported engagement

Meanwhile, new reports have said that Karan will tie the know with his longtime girlfriend next month. As per a Free Press Journal report, Karan will get married on the wedding anniversary of Karan's grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. As per the report, Karan’s fianceé is not from the film industry. Karan has been dating her for a while now, the couple was spotted together in Dubai on Valentine’s Day.

