Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

Here's all you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan's spiritual guru Anand Pandit.

Recently, most Bollywood A-listers including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan were seen attending Anand Pandit's star-studding birthday bash in Mumbai. In fact, SRK talked about his closeness with him and called him his spiritual guru in a viral video.

Who is Anand Pandit?

Anand Pandit is a producer and real-estate mogul who is close friends with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. He is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry who is popularly known for backing movies like Total Dhamaal, Missing, Sarkar 3, and Great Grand Masti. Well, not only this, he also contributed as a producer in regional cinema and has made films like Kabzaa and Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Maate. He was also the producer of Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Anand Pandit sipiritual Guru

Shah Rukh Khan attended Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash during which he talked about his relationship with him and said, "In the night, at 12-1 am, he comes visits me and we roam around Juhu. He doesn’t tell me, ‘This is my building, that is my building.’ Instead, in the two-kilometer drive, he tells me barring two to three buildings, all buildings are his (laughs). Our journey becomes easy."

He added, "My final relationship with him is he is my spiritual guru. His buildings, under the Lotus Developers, are high-tech and modern. I was surprised when I saw that once you get into these buildings, you feel like you’re in New York or London. They are so high-end and still so close to being like home — warm, beautiful, and such amenities."

According to Sports Grail, Anand Pandit’s success isn’t confined to the film domain. He is also the owner of a multi-million-dollar real estate business and is estimated to have a net worth close to $1-5 million (Rs 8 crore-Rs 41 crore) as per corporate shareholdings filed for September 30, 2023, Anand Pandit publicly holds 4 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 8 crores.

Meanwhile, Anand Pandit is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film Musafiraa, helmed by Pushkar Jog. The Marathi film stars Pushkar Jog, Pooja Sawant, and Pushkaraj Chirputkar among others, and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024.