When Urvashi Rautela was BLOCKED by Rishabh Pant on Whatsapp, know the real reason

File photo

Ace India cricketer Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai after he met with a horrific car accident few days. Pant’s car collided with a divider when he was going to his home in Roorkee to meet his mother.

Rishabh’s unfortunate accident has once again brought the alleged love affair of Rishabh Pant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to the fore. On her part, Urvashi has not said anything about Pant’s accident but she has posted some cryptic messages after the accident, dropping enough hints that they are meant for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were rumored to be dating each other in 2018, however, before Urvashi and Rishabh Pant could make their relation official they decided to split and the Indian cricketer had blocked the actress on Whatsapp too.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, Rishabh blocked Urvashi on WhatsApp. At that time, Urvashi’s spokesperson had said that it was a decision taken by both Urvashi and Rishabh and they both blocked each other on the popular messaging app.

Reports had stated that Rishabh had blocked Urvashi as he "did not want to take things forward' in terms of their relationship.

Days after the end of his rumoured relationship with Urvashi, Rishabh Pant had confirmed his relationship with Isha Negi. Sharing a post on Instagram, Rishabh had written, "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy." Isha Negi had also shared the picture on her Instagram handle and had written, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life."