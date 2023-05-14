'I don’t care if he is 20 years older than me': When Parineeti Chopra talked about her ideal life partner

Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Even after being spotted together multiple times at the airport, restaurants, and even at an IPL match, actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha remained tight-lipped about their relationship. They made it official only after their engagement at Kapurthala House, Delhi on Saturday, May 13.

Parineeti and Raghav shared stunning pictures in their matching white ethnic ensembles from their ceremony. While the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress captioned her pictures, "Everything I prayed for...I said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan", the Aam Aadmi Party leader wrote, "Everything I prayed for....She said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan".

As Parineeti has now been engaged with Raghav, an old interview of her has resurfaced in which she is talking about what qualities she would like to see in her life partner. In an interview with Rediff.com taken in 2014, Parineeti said, "I need a strong man to fall in love with. I also want my man to have a great sense of humour. He should be sensible, mature and I don’t care if he is 20 years older than me." When the actress was further asked about her idea of a perfect romantic date, she stated, "I have never been on a romantic date. If I fall in love, I would love to go on a date, but I don’t miss it. I will date a person only if I fall in love with him."

And now, after nine years, Parineeti has finally found her perfect life partner in Raghav Chadha. Both are 34 years old, having been born in 1988 just a few days apart. The actress celebrates her birthday on October 22, while the politician celebrates his birthday on November 11.

Their engagement ceremony was attended by several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram, Abhishek Singhvi, and Rajiv Shukla among others.



READ | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share romantic moment on her song Ve Maahi at their engagement, video goes viral