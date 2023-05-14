Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share romantic moment on her song Ve Maahi at engagement, video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at an intimate ceremony at Kapurthala House in Delhi on Saturday, May 13. The ceremony was attended by their family and close friends including Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, and some eminent politicians including Raghav's AAP party colleagues Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann among others.

Now, a video from their engagement ceremony is going viral in which the couple is seen sharing a sweet romantic moment on the actress's song Ve Maahi from her 2019 film Kesari co-starring Akshay Kumar. Parineeti is seen lip-syncing to Arijit Singh's vocals in the track, whereas Raghav is seen giving a peck on her cheek before they hug each other.

The clip has been shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. Netizens have been showering love on the newly-engaged couple in the comments. One of them wrote, "This is pure love, touchwood", while another added, "Such cute couple, God bless them always." "Omg she’s so in love with him", wrote another netizen.

Parineeti and Raghav shared stunning pictures with identical posts in their matching white ethnic ensembles after their engagement. While the actress captioned her pictures, "Everything I prayed for...I said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan", the politician wrote, "Everything I prayed for....She said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti's next films include Imtiaz Ali-directed Chamkila, which is the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the singer and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.



