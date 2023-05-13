Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3042156
HomePhotos

Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony

Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra shared some inside photos from the former's engagement ceremony. Let's take a look at it without wasting time.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 13, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's intimate engagement ceremony was a grand celebration in a true-blue Punjabi style. Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka shared some inside photos from the ceremony. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

1. Priyanka Chopra on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Priyanka Chopra on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
1/5

Priyanka Chopra congratulated her cousin Parineeti and she's looking forward to the their wedding. While sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!" 

2. Priyanka Chopra with her brother

Priyanka Chopra with her brother
2/5

Before the engagement, Priyanka was spotted showing some tashan with her brother Siddharth Chopra.

3. The great family picture

The great family picture
3/5

In this photo, Priyanka is posing with her extended family. Apart from Siddharth, In this photo, Priyanka was accompanied by her aunts, Kamini Chopra Handa and Savita Chopra.

4. Rab ka shukrana

Rab ka shukrana
4/5

In this photo, the newly engaged duo, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took the blessings of the almighty by hearing Gurbani kirtan. 

5. Party time for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha

Party time for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
5/5

After the engagement ceremony, the Chopras and Chadha had a blast at the party. In this photo, the duo and other guests were captured grooving to Rabba Rabba Meh Varsa. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2024: England vs Scotland match in Barbados called off due to heavy rain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews