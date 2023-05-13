Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony

Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra shared some inside photos from the former's engagement ceremony. Let's take a look at it without wasting time.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's intimate engagement ceremony was a grand celebration in a true-blue Punjabi style. Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka shared some inside photos from the ceremony. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
1. Priyanka Chopra on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
Priyanka Chopra congratulated her cousin Parineeti and she's looking forward to the their wedding. While sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!"
2. Priyanka Chopra with her brother
Before the engagement, Priyanka was spotted showing some tashan with her brother Siddharth Chopra.
3. The great family picture
In this photo, Priyanka is posing with her extended family. Apart from Siddharth, In this photo, Priyanka was accompanied by her aunts, Kamini Chopra Handa and Savita Chopra.
4. Rab ka shukrana
In this photo, the newly engaged duo, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took the blessings of the almighty by hearing Gurbani kirtan.
5. Party time for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
After the engagement ceremony, the Chopras and Chadha had a blast at the party. In this photo, the duo and other guests were captured grooving to Rabba Rabba Meh Varsa.