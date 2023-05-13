Search icon
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Kapil Sharma wish newly-engaged couple

The Bollywood fraternity is all hearts for newly-engaged duo, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Check out the reactions of Parineeti's co-stars and friends from the industry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra posing romantically with Raghav Chadha

As soon as Parineeti Chopra publically announced her engagement with Aam Aadmi Party leader, Raghav Chadha, several personalities from Bollywood congratulated the duo. The duo got engaged on May 12, in an intimate ceremony at Kapurthala House, Delhi. 

Around 9 PM, Parineeti and Raghav uploaded some lovable, romantic photos from their engagement. The duo are madly in love with each other, and the photos successfully captured their affection. Parineeti shared the photos with the caption, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! Waheguru ji mehar karn." 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

As soon as the actress shared the photos, several of her co-stars and colleagues reacted to the photos. Parineeti's debut movie, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl's co-star Ranveer Singh was among the early netizen who commented on the photos. Ranveer wrote, "Bless," (joined hands emoji). Kapil Sharma wrote, " Anushka Sharma wrote, "congratulations." Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations." Neha Dhupia, Sania Mirza dropped heart emojis. Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Congratulations to you both my dearest. So so happy for you. God bless." Kapil Sharma wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav lots of love n happiness always. Parmatma humesha khush rakhan."

