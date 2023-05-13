Search icon
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos

The newly-engaged couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha posed for the media, and netizens are in love with the romantic duo.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 13, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

Actress Parineeti Chopra and political leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi, and the duo posed before the media. Let's take a look at the duo's lovable photos. (Image source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram)

1. Meet the newly-engaged couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Meet the newly-engaged couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
1/5

Here are the newly-engaged, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha posing for the media photographers. 

2. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha flashing their rings

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha flashing their rings
2/5

Here's Parinneti Chopra and Raghav Chadha flashing their diamond rings in the latest photoshoot. 

3. Parineeti Chopra says YES!

Parineeti Chopra says YES!
3/5

Parineeti Chopra shared the photos from the engagement on her Instagram, and wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes."

4. Parineeti Chopra's prayer for her realtionship

Parineeti Chopra's prayer for her realtionship
4/5

While sharing the photos, Parineeti also prayed in Punjabi and said, "Waheguru ji mehar karn (may God bless us)."

5. Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting blessing from Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting blessing from Bollywood
5/5

As soon as the actress shared the photos, several of her co-stars and colleagues reacted to the photos. Parineeti's debut movie, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl's co-star Ranveer Singh was among the early netizen who commented on the photos. Ranveer wrote, "Bless," (joined hands emoji). Anushka Sharma wrote, "congratulations." Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations."

