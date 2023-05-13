Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos

5/5

As soon as the actress shared the photos, several of her co-stars and colleagues reacted to the photos. Parineeti's debut movie, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl's co-star Ranveer Singh was among the early netizen who commented on the photos. Ranveer wrote, "Bless," (joined hands emoji). Anushka Sharma wrote, "congratulations." Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations."