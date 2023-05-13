Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos

The newly-engaged couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha posed for the media, and netizens are in love with the romantic duo.
1. Meet the newly-engaged couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Here are the newly-engaged, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha posing for the media photographers.
2. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha flashing their rings
Here's Parinneti Chopra and Raghav Chadha flashing their diamond rings in the latest photoshoot.
3. Parineeti Chopra says YES!
Parineeti Chopra shared the photos from the engagement on her Instagram, and wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes."
4. Parineeti Chopra's prayer for her realtionship
While sharing the photos, Parineeti also prayed in Punjabi and said, "Waheguru ji mehar karn (may God bless us)."
5. Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting blessing from Bollywood
As soon as the actress shared the photos, several of her co-stars and colleagues reacted to the photos. Parineeti's debut movie, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl's co-star Ranveer Singh was among the early netizen who commented on the photos. Ranveer wrote, "Bless," (joined hands emoji). Anushka Sharma wrote, "congratulations." Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations."