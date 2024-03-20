Twitter
Bollywood

When Akshay Kumar took revenge like Ratan Tata, bought same property from where he...

What Akshay Kumar did not know at the time was that the very location he was shooed away from would become the spot where he would build his home in Mumbai.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest superstars in India right now. He is currently grabbing headlines for his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff which is set to release on April 10, 2024. Now, a video of Akshay Kumar is going viral where he can be seen speaking about how he manifested his dream home in Mumbai long before he found success in the film industry. 

Recalling his early days as an assistant to a renowned photographer, Akshay Kumar said that he made many sacrifices to pursue his dreams. During one shoot in Juhu, Akshay Kumar and his mentor stumbled upon a neglected Juhu bungalow. As they began to capture photos, they were interrupted by a watchman who shooed them away. 

What Akshay Kumar did not know at the time was that the very location he was shooed away from would become the spot where he would build his home in Mumbai. "It was not planned but my current house, where I am sitting right now, is built in the same location." 

So, albeit unknowingly, Akshay Kumar took his sweet revenge and managed to prove himself after he bought his home at the same spot where he was shooed away from. 

Akshay Kumar's story is similar to that of Ratan Tata’s "revenge" on Ford when he bought the auto company's iconic Jaguar-Land Rover brands for $2.3 billion. 

