Watch: Vicky Kaushal reveals which Punjabi line he has taught Katrina Kaif, shares crucial marriage advice

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal is madly in love with Katrina Kaif, and he has proved his affection towards her again. Recently, Vicky attended the 68th Filmfare Awards, and he got the perfect platform to give 'perfect husband' vibes. Before gracing the main event, Vicky spoke to red-carpet hosts, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Wahi.

In the conversation, Karan asked Vicky to share one piece of marriage advice with all his single fans. Vicky said, "Mujhe abhi dedh saal hua hai. Main abhi advice lene wale category mein hu, dene wale mein aana bacha hai (I have been married for the past 1.5 years. So I'm still in the category of taking advice, not giving them). The only advice I can give you is to get married." Karan also asked, 'What is the most Punjabi thing you have taught Katrina (Kaif).' Vicky answered that he has given her basic training of "Ki haal-chaal hai. Haal chaal vadiyaa ne." Karan teased him saying that as soon as Katrina would say, 'ki haal chaal' he would reply her, 'I love you too.' Vicky said, "Usse thodi si bhi Punjabi aati hai, main faint ho jaata hu (I get fainted even if she says little of Punjabi)."

Here's the video

When Vicky was asked to compliment an actor. He revealed that he loves and adores Jackie Shroff. He is his favourite actor in films and even on Instagram. Kaushal revealed that he met Tiger Shroff at the event, and said the same thing to him about his father.

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 was a star-studded event graced by some of the A-listers of Bollywood. Honouring the performances from the past year, the show was held at Jio World Convention Centre. Hosted by Salman Khan, the starry night saw some electrifying performances from celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Gangubai Kathiawadia and Badhaai Do went big and made a clean sweep of awards. Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) for Badhaai Do. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.