Watch: Shah Rukh Khan hides his face after flaunting abs, Sundar Pichai's laughter wins the internet

Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

IPL stars who never played for India

7 best films of Vikrant Massey

 8 ways to manage anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma says unlike Adipurush, Telugu films never misrepresented Gods: 'It's the upbringing'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 8400 crore, more than even Salman, Akshay; beat Priyanka, Katrina, Alia

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan hides his face after flaunting abs, Sundar Pichai's laughter wins the internet

Shah Rukh Khan is seen flaunting his abs and CEO of Google Sunder Pichai can be seen laughing in the viral video.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has won millions of hearts, never fails to make us smile. In the recent viral video, he can be seen flaunting his abs and then hiding his face with his hands.

The video is doing rounds on social media, SRK's smile after showing off his abs at an event made his fans go awww. However, who caught everyone's attention is CEO of Google, Sunder Pichai who can be seen laughing, his laughter has won the internet. Social media users are reacting to the clip.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ᴊɴツ (@srkzdluv)

One of the fans wrote, "I don't know why but I am in love with his shyness too." The second one said, "He is the cutest person alive." The third one said, "OMG! I can die to SRK's smile." The fourth one said, "Hayee he is so cute. yaha mai pighal gyi."  The fifth one said, "CEO and srk love you. From Assam."

Meanwhile, in the latest interview with Mashable India, Anand L Rai recently revealed that he and Shah Rukh Khan would fight on the sets of Zero. On being asked about a substantial budget, Rai said, "I would fight on this. He is a king, and I would think, 'Why so much money?'" In "Zero," SRK portrayed a vertically challenged man, and during production, behind-the-scenes footage revealed that each shot had to be filmed five times to meet the requirements of the visual effects studio. The film was produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Productions.

"The making of that one film was like making five movies because we would have to take every shot five times. After Shah Rukh saw me for the first 3-4 days, he told me, 'You don’t stress about anything, I will do it.' I would say, 'Sir, you will get tired,'" Rai recalled. While talking about Shah Rukh’s work ethic, Rai added that a machine could fail, but Shah Rukh does not. “He can give the same shot the same way five times,” Rai added.

The director acknowledged the challenging task they had undertaken and shared that, at one point, he contemplated asking Shah Rukh Khan to change the character. "After a while, I was like, 'You walk as you want,' but he wanted to go ahead and do it. He takes big risks, so what he gets out of it is his own," he said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates first Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he didn't copy PM Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon: ‘Mimicry caricature lagta hai’ | Exclusive

Pakistan warns Iran of serious 'consequences' following missile attack on terror bases in Balochistan

Apple iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE