Watch: Shah Rukh Khan hides his face after flaunting abs, Sundar Pichai's laughter wins the internet

Shah Rukh Khan is seen flaunting his abs and CEO of Google Sunder Pichai can be seen laughing in the viral video.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has won millions of hearts, never fails to make us smile. In the recent viral video, he can be seen flaunting his abs and then hiding his face with his hands.

The video is doing rounds on social media, SRK's smile after showing off his abs at an event made his fans go awww. However, who caught everyone's attention is CEO of Google, Sunder Pichai who can be seen laughing, his laughter has won the internet. Social media users are reacting to the clip.

One of the fans wrote, "I don't know why but I am in love with his shyness too." The second one said, "He is the cutest person alive." The third one said, "OMG! I can die to SRK's smile." The fourth one said, "Hayee he is so cute. yaha mai pighal gyi." The fifth one said, "CEO and srk love you. From Assam."

Meanwhile, in the latest interview with Mashable India, Anand L Rai recently revealed that he and Shah Rukh Khan would fight on the sets of Zero. On being asked about a substantial budget, Rai said, "I would fight on this. He is a king, and I would think, 'Why so much money?'" In "Zero," SRK portrayed a vertically challenged man, and during production, behind-the-scenes footage revealed that each shot had to be filmed five times to meet the requirements of the visual effects studio. The film was produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Productions.

"The making of that one film was like making five movies because we would have to take every shot five times. After Shah Rukh saw me for the first 3-4 days, he told me, 'You don’t stress about anything, I will do it.' I would say, 'Sir, you will get tired,'" Rai recalled. While talking about Shah Rukh’s work ethic, Rai added that a machine could fail, but Shah Rukh does not. “He can give the same shot the same way five times,” Rai added.

The director acknowledged the challenging task they had undertaken and shared that, at one point, he contemplated asking Shah Rukh Khan to change the character. "After a while, I was like, 'You walk as you want,' but he wanted to go ahead and do it. He takes big risks, so what he gets out of it is his own," he said.