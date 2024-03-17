Twitter
Bollywood

Watch: Kriti Kharbanda dances to dhol beats, Pulkit Samrat cheers for her with whistles during griha pravesh

Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat get a grand welcome at Delhi house.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Mar 17, 2024

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat at their griha pravesh
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda recently tied the knot in an intimate but grand wedding ceremony in Gurgaon. The newlyweds got a grand welcome as they arrived at their Delhi house and their excitement was quite visible in the video which is now going viral. 

On Sunday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat arriving at their Delhi house. The couple were seen dancing their hearts out on dhol beats during their griha pravesh ceremony. While Kriti was dancing with joy with her in-laws to dhol beats, Pulkit was seen cheering her up with whistles. 

Kriti Kharbanda was seen wearing a red saree with a golden border and flaunted her red choora as she danced to dhol beats. Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white sherwani. For their wedding, Kriti was seen looking adorable in a pastel pink lehenga which she paired with golden jewellery and Pulkit was seen wearing a pastel green sherwani which had the wedding mantras written on its sleeves. 

A day after tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony, the couple shared adorable photos on Instagram wherein Kriti was seen kissing Pulkit on his forehead and penned a heartfelt caption which read, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually You!.”

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have worked together in several films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. While Pulkit was last seen in the movie Fukrey 3, Kriti is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie titled Risky Romeo, which is scheduled to hit the theatres in May.

