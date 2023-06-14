Here’s how Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to being paired opposite each other in Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's reaction to being paired opposite each other

Recently, The makers of Love Stories 2 left fans excited as they released the teaser of the movie just a few days ago. Now, a new promotional video of the movie has been released, wherein Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma can be seen blushing upon knowing that they two are cast opposite each other in the movie.

On Wednesday, Netflix took to Instagram and shared a new promotional video featuring the cast of Lust Stories 2 and captioned the video, “Is Vijay Varma the face of lust? Will Kajol get to be in sarson ke khet? Will there be an orgasm scene this time? Find out the answers to these burning questions and more! #LustStories2 is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

The video begins with Vijay Varna, Kajol, and other cast reading the script for the movie. Kajol says, “You mean Love Stories 2, right?”, Tamannaah Bhatia finds out that her role involves ‘more than kissing scenes’, meanwhile, Neena Gupta is told that she is playing the role of a grandmother as she says “I love lust!” To which she further replies, “So what, Dadji can’t lust or what?”

In the video, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are seen asking about their co-stars. When Tamannaah is told she’ll star opposite Vijay, she asks “Deverkonda?” Finally, when told about being cast opposite each other, the duo bushed and said, “Yeah, cool.”

In the video, Vijay Varma questions if Vicky Kaushal was busy as he gets approached and asks, “Am I the face of lust?” And then further adds, “I think I’m the face of lust.” While Tamannaah can be seen being hesitant about the kissing scenes and says, “Can I hold hands instead? Like really passionately. What about a hug? Like a passionate hug?”

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed dating Vijay Varma in a recent interview and called him her ‘happy place' and heaped praise on the actor.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, the movie has a talented star cast which includes, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma. The movie is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 29.

