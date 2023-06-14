After Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating Vijay Varma, couple’s photo holding hands, twinning in black goes viral

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma hold hands in viral photo

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been rumoured to be dating for a long since their photo from their Goa vacation went viral on social media. The actress recently confirmed their dating rumours and posted that, a ‘cute’ photo of the couple holding hands went viral.

On Tuesday, Diet Sabya took to the Instagram story and shared an adorable photo of the couple from an event wherein the two could be seen standing close and holding hands as they posed for the photo. Not only this but the couple was also seen twinning in black. While the actress was seen wearing a black gown, the actor was seen donning an all-black ensemble. The couple flashed a big smile as they posed with each other. The caption on the photo read, “Too much ho raha hai but cute only (it is getting too much but cute only).”

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed dating Vijay Varma and said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

The actress also heaped praise on Vijay and called him her ‘happy place’. The actress said, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will soon be seen together sharing the screen in the movie Lust Stories 2. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, the movie stars Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and Angad Bedi. The movie is scheduled to release on June 29 on Netflix.

