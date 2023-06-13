Does Tamannaah Bhatia discuss work with Vijay Varma? Find out

Tamannaah Bhatia (File Photo)

Tamannaah Bhatia recently spoke about actor Vijay Varma, with whom she’s rumoured to be in a relationship. The “Baahubali” actress said that friendship was the basis of their bond. Speaking during an interview, Tamannaah said that she and Vijay refrain from discussing work, and do not share notes on acting. During the interaction, the diva was informed about Katrina Kaif jokingly throwing Vicky Kaushal out of the room for trying to help her prepare a scene for her forthcoming drama, “Merry Christmas.”

This made Tamannaah laugh. She was quoted telling Film Companion, “Both of us, as actors and as people, and that is one thing we got along on, when someone just lets you be, without trying to tweak anything which is not in your comfort. If I would do it a certain way, he would let me shine, he would let me do what I want to do. He would be like, ‘ok, let me take a tip or two,’ and I do the same for him. When there are two fully-evolved people, I don’t think you need to direct them. We both live our lives, we don’t need to tell each other what to do. I feel that respect is so unspoken.”

Tamannaah Bhatia On Vijay Varma As An Actor

Tamannaah added that she does admire Vijay as an actor. She said that she is elated that he is finally getting his due in the industry. She said, “We are just people. I am a really simple person and I am attracted to someone who is very simple. He is brilliant at what he does. He is someone I really look up to as an actor and his journey as an actor for me is literally like should be really spoken about and celebrated. His journey is incredible. He is finally receiving the accolades he deserves.”

About ‘Lust Stories 2’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will soon be seen together in the much-awaited ‘Lust Stories 2.’ Season 1 of the anthology was a huge hit. Season 2 premieres on Netflix on June 29.