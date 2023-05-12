Vijay Varma breaks silence on relationship rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'This is very new for me...' | Exclusive

Vijay Varma spoke about how he handles the spotlight on his personal life, including relationship rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma admits that throughout his career, he has largely been known for his work, except the last few months that is. Earlier this year, a video appeared to show the actor celebrate New Year’s Eve with Tamannaah Bhatia. The two have since been spotted together a few times and yet, have remained tight-lipped about it. “I never feel like talking about it,” as Vijay puts it in an exclusive chat with DNA.

However, the world is talking about it for sure. At the trailer launch for Vijay’s newest show Dahaad earlier this month, his co-star Gulshan Devaiah teased him with Tamannaah’s name on stage. Sonakshi Sinha and Sohum Shah, who were also on stage at the event, joined in as well. When asked about this focus on his personal life an whether it irks him, Vijay says, “This is very new for me. I have never faced anything like this. I have always been known for my work. So, I have found my way to deal with it and that is by ignoring it. That is why I don’t talk about it.”

#VijayVarma reacts after #GulshanDevaiah teases him with a 'tamannaah' joke on stage at #Dahaad trailer launch.



Such wit @gulshandevaiah and such a sport @MrVijayVarma is. Hilarious banter! pic.twitter.com/f3IfXyZjvN — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) May 3, 2023

Vijay says that he understands people’s curiosity about all this but he still likes to remain tight-lipped by choice. When asked if his family and friends back home find this focus on his personal life strange, Vijay responds, “Everyone is curious. Everyone and their moms have curiosity and that is ok. But the way I have lived my life is such that I am answerable to nobody.”

Vijay is currently starring in the Amazon Prime Video show Dahaad. The crime thriller, which co-stars Sonakshi, Gulshan, and Sohum, has been directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Vijay’s portrayal of a killer on the show has been praised by critics and audiences alike.