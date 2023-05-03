Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah tease Vijay Varma about Tamannaah Bhatia at Dahaad trailer launch, actor reacts - Watch

Sonakshi Sinha-Vijay Varma-Gulshan Devaiah at Dahaad trailer launch/Twitter

The trailer for Prime Video's next series Dahaad, a crime drama starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah, was released by the streaming giant on Wednesday, May 3. The actress plays the sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, who is on the hunt for a cold-blooded serial killer, played by Vijay Varma, who is responsible for the deaths of 27 women.

Though Dahaad seems to be an intense show, the trailer launch event in Mumbai had its share of funny moments when Sonakshi and Gulshan kept on teasing Vijay about his rumoured girlfriend Tamannah Bhatia, with whom he has been spotted multiple times this year at public places. Vijay and Tamannaah, who also reportedly spent the New Year in Goa together, have neither confirmed nor denied reports about their relationship.

In the trailer, Vijay Varma's serial killer is seen creepingly telling the girls to 'smile'. When he was asked to repeat the same at the trailer launch event, Gulshan teased him about the Baahubali actress and said, "Inki Tamannaah poori kar do (Please fulfill their wishes)", making everyone burst into laughter.

The Hunterrr actor, who is seen assisting Sonakshi in her investigation as a cop in Dahaad, continued poking fun at Vijay and added, "Bachpan se meri Tamannaah thi ki main uniform pehen ke kuch karun (Since childhood, I wished to do something wearing a uniform)". Vijay then hilariously took Gulshan aside in the video, which has been shared on Twitter.

The fun didn't just stop there. In another clip, when Sohum Shah was talking about his character saying that he has never done such a strong and intense character before, the host quipped, "Humein khushi hai ki aapki Tamannaah poori hui hai (We are happy that your wish has been fulfilled)". Sonakshi then joined in the banter and said, "Itni hichkiyaan aa rahi hongi us ladki ko aaj (That girl must be having a lot of hiccups today), referring to Tamannaah Bhatia.

Talking about Dahaad, the upcoming series is produced by Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby, created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. The episodes will stream on Prime Video on May 12.



READ | Did Vijay Varma confirm his dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia on Valentine's Day? Reddit is convinced so!