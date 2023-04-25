Watch: Amid dating rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma spotted together after dinner

Amid dating rumours, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were looking adorable together on Monday night.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been making headlines because of their dating rumours as they have been spotted together various times. On Monday, the duo were seen going together in the car.

In the video shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, the actress can be seen wearing a two-tone gray trousers and white vest while Vijay opted for a check shirt. Sharing the video, the page wrote, "Date Night #tamannaahbhatia #vijayvarma clicked post dinner date in Mumbai today #reelswithmanavmanglani."

Watch video:

Netizens have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "They look cute together." The second one said, "kya matlab ye dono date kar rahe hai." The third one said, "Pyar me koi bada chota nhi hota h sabki apni pasand." The fourth one said, "They seem like a nice and genuine couple." The fifth person commented, "he is just trying to control his smile

Earlier, it seemed that Vijay made his relationship Insta-official with a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories on Valentine's Day. The Gully Boy actor shared a picture of two pairs of feet facing each other with a red heart in the middle. He didn't tag anyone, but a Reddit user has shared enough clues that the other person in his Story could be none other than the Baahubali actress. The user has shared an old picture of Tamannah from the airport in which she is carrying the same jacket which is visible in Vijay's photo. They also shared a photo from Vijay's mid-November photo gallery when the actor had shared a similar picture of two feet facing each other and tagged Tamannaah in it.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the dark comedy Darlings, which also starred Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. The film received critical acclaim and the actor's performance was praised in particular. Tamannaah, on the other hand, was seen in two films recently, the social drama Babli Bouncer and the romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. All three films had a direct-to-digital release last year. While Darlings and Plan A Plan B dropped on Netflix, Babli Bouncer was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

