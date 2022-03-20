Tamannaah Bhatia sets internet on fire in pink bikini, video goes VIRAL

Tamannaah Bhatia's recent video has gone crazy viral on Instagram for all the good reasons. The actress, who is the most recent Indian actress to visit the Maldives, shared a video of her beach OOTD on her Instagram Stories. For her day in the sun, the 'Baahubali' star wore a hot pink two-piece bikini. Tamannaah wore her hair loose and wore a floral robe to complete the bold outfit.

Tamannaah was seen in the video taking a walk in the property she was staying in while enjoying the wind. She was also photographed enjoying the sunset with her friend. Tamannaah also shared a photo of herself riding an ice cream cycle on the island's premises, in addition to the video.

Tamannaah was dressed in a pink crop top and a pair of denim shorts in the photo. A floral printed beach cover complemented her ensemble.

She shared the picture with the caption, “Guess who has all the ice cream in the trunk @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives @oneaboveglobal #movenpickmaldives #movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #wemakemoments."

Tamannaah Bhatia recently wrapped the first schedule of 'Babli Bouncer'. The project is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Sharing a video from the first schedule wrap on Instagram, Tamannaah said, “Time flies when you’re having the best time everrr! I can’t believe that it’s already a wrap on the first schedule of #bablibouncer @imbhandarkar sir you are the reason the set reverberates with such a childlike ,happy and peaceful energy , we have worked non stop but never even at one point felt like we were at work . Thank you for bringing out the best in me and I can’t wait to get back to shoot very soon. A big shoutout to all the girls who at 6 am in the morning walked our lil imaginary ramp . Work is a party with you girls."