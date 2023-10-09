Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Raj Kundra drops a hilarious video announcing the release date of his biopic titled UT69.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been away from the public eye ever since his alleged involvement in the adult film case. However, now, he has made an official announcement along with Farah Khan and Munawar Faruqui about a film on his life and announced its release date by sharing a hilarious video.

On Monday, Raj Kundra took to his Instagram and made an official announcement about his biopic titled UT69. He shared a hilarious video in collaboration with filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian-rapper, Munawar Faruqui and captioned the post, “Thank you @farahkhankunder @munawar.faruqui But it’s time for the ‘INSIDE’ story! UT69 releasing in theaters 3rd November 2023 @UT69Movie #UT69 #BasedOnATrueStory”

The hilarious video shows a press conference set up where the journalists can be seen asking Farah Khan why she made this film, to which Munawar Fariqui jokes, “paison ke liye (for money),” and irritated Farah shuts him up and screams that the press conference is held to clarify that “I’ve nothing to do with it”.

A journalist then asks who made the film, to which Raj Kundra who is wearing a mask, admits he did and Farah further reveals that Raj will also act in the film. When asked about the story of the film, Munawar Faruqui replies, “Munawar then intercedes, “Raj ki ye film mein story hai (there is a story in Raj’s film),” Farah adds to it, “and there is also a scheme, buy one and get 6 tickets free.”

When a journo again asks Farah Khan about the reason behind doing the film, the frustrated filmmaker asks Munawar Faruqui to stand up and leave the room. The video ends with Raj Kundra revealing the date of his biopic which is November 3.

Earlier, talking about making a film on Raj Kundra’s harrowing experience in Arthur Road Jail, a source said, “A source revealed, "The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script".

He added, "It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view", the source added. For the unversed, the businessman had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos. Fearing arrest, Kundra first sought anticipatory bail from a sessions court, but it was refused, so he moved to the Bombay High Court, claiming that he had been framed.”

