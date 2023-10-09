Headlines

Hamas threatens to kill Israel hostages over Gaza strikes, Netanyahu vows to change 'Middle East'

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Wordle 843 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

7 Healthy habits you must follow in your 30s

7 Disadvantages of having too much spicy food

7 Benefits of having saunf and mishri water empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Raj Kundra drops a hilarious video announcing the release date of his biopic titled UT69.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been away from the public eye ever since his alleged involvement in the adult film case. However, now, he has made an official announcement along with Farah Khan and Munawar Faruqui about a film on his life and announced its release date by sharing a hilarious video. 

On Monday, Raj Kundra took to his Instagram and made an official announcement about his biopic titled UT69. He shared a hilarious video in collaboration with filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian-rapper, Munawar Faruqui and captioned the post, “Thank you @farahkhankunder @munawar.faruqui But it’s time for the ‘INSIDE’ story! UT69 releasing in theaters 3rd November 2023 @UT69Movie #UT69 #BasedOnATrueStory”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

The hilarious video shows a press conference set up where the journalists can be seen asking Farah Khan why she made this film, to which Munawar Fariqui jokes, “paison ke liye (for money),” and irritated Farah shuts him up and screams that the press conference is held to clarify that “I’ve nothing to do with it”. 

A journalist then asks who made the film, to which Raj Kundra who is wearing a mask, admits he did and Farah further reveals that Raj will also act in the film. When asked about the story of the film, Munawar Faruqui replies, “Munawar then intercedes, “Raj ki ye film mein story hai (there is a story in Raj’s film),” Farah adds to it, “and there is also a scheme, buy one and get 6 tickets free.” 

When a journo again asks Farah Khan about the reason behind doing the film, the frustrated filmmaker asks Munawar Faruqui to stand up and leave the room. The video ends with Raj Kundra revealing the date of his biopic which is November 3. 

Earlier, talking about making a film on Raj Kundra’s harrowing experience in Arthur Road Jail, a source said, “A source revealed, "The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script".

He added, "It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view", the source added. For the unversed, the businessman had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos. Fearing arrest, Kundra first sought anticipatory bail from a sessions court, but it was refused, so he moved to the Bombay High Court, claiming that he had been framed.”

Read Farah Khan gives befitting reply to trolls after video of her visiting Lalbaugcha Raja goes viral: Watch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Reasons why you should not eat papaya on empty stomach

State Elections 2023: MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram poll dates announced; counting on December 3

GST Council cuts tax on molasses from 28 to 5 percent, clarifies on guarantees by corporates to subsidiaries

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC without coaching after 4 failures with AIR 10; her mantra was...

Cricketers who participated in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE