Twitter
Headlines

Delhi CM Kejriwal skips ED summons again in excise policy case, AAP calls it 'illegal'

Watch: Deepika Padukone presents Best Foreign Film award at BAFTA 2024, fans applaud her for wearing traditional saree

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

Meet 14-year-old Kerala girls who created 'Smart Goggle', which is used for...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau hits brakes on immigration push amid housing crisis

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

Meet founder of Aghor tradition, who neither cried nor drank milk for 3 days after birth, he took…

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience moderate rainfall, check forecast for other states

Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa: 7 things you should not ask 

Architectural wonders that we lost over ages

7 healthy substitutes for butter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

Watch: Deepika Padukone presents Best Foreign Film award at BAFTA 2024, fans applaud her for wearing traditional saree

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

BAFTA Awards 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer dominates with 7 wins; Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone win big

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Deepika Padukone presents Best Foreign Film award at BAFTA 2024, fans applaud her for wearing traditional saree

Deepika Padukone grabbed attention with her stunning Indian attire at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At the 77th BAFTA Film Awards in London's Royal Festival Hall, actress Deepika Padukone presented the Best Film not in the English language award to actor Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest. The other contenders were 20 Days in Mariupol, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives, and Society of the Snow.

At the event, Deepika Padukone grabbed attention on the red carpet with her stunning attire. She wore a shimmering saree in golden and silver tones adorned with sequins throughout. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring strappy sleeves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

To complete her glamorous look, Deepika chose dewy makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes. Her messy hair bun and statement earrings added the perfect finishing touches, enhancing her overall appearance. Deepika recently shared her gratitude for being selected as a presenter at the BAFTA Awards.

The lineup of presenters at the BAFTA Awards also features notable names like former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh from 'Bridgerton,' Hugh Grant from 'Wonka,' and Lily Collins from 'Emily in Paris.'

Apart from Deepika, the other presenters at the 77th British Academy Film Awards are Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Callum Turner, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, James Martin, Jack O'Connell, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim, Taylor Russell.

How can you watch BAFTA 2024 in India?

The BAFTA Film Awards will begin at 7 pm GMT on February 18. For viewers in India, the ceremony will start at 12:30 am on February 19, according to Indian Standard Timem, and will be streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

READ | Deepika Padukone's dance number in her 'real debut' film Aishwarya has netizens calling it 'Besharam Rang in 144p'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rain, snowfall in Himachal over next 2 days, check details

Meet Bollywood personality with Rs 12000 crore net worth, mocked SRK's blockbuster Pathan, targeted CEO of Byju for...

This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

Gautam Adani wins Rs 30000 crore project, places bid higher than this multinational company

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE