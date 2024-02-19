Watch: Deepika Padukone presents Best Foreign Film award at BAFTA 2024, fans applaud her for wearing traditional saree

Deepika Padukone grabbed attention with her stunning Indian attire at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards.

At the 77th BAFTA Film Awards in London's Royal Festival Hall, actress Deepika Padukone presented the Best Film not in the English language award to actor Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest. The other contenders were 20 Days in Mariupol, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives, and Society of the Snow.

At the event, Deepika Padukone grabbed attention on the red carpet with her stunning attire. She wore a shimmering saree in golden and silver tones adorned with sequins throughout. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring strappy sleeves.

To complete her glamorous look, Deepika chose dewy makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes. Her messy hair bun and statement earrings added the perfect finishing touches, enhancing her overall appearance. Deepika recently shared her gratitude for being selected as a presenter at the BAFTA Awards.

The lineup of presenters at the BAFTA Awards also features notable names like former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh from 'Bridgerton,' Hugh Grant from 'Wonka,' and Lily Collins from 'Emily in Paris.'

Apart from Deepika, the other presenters at the 77th British Academy Film Awards are Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Callum Turner, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, James Martin, Jack O'Connell, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim, Taylor Russell.

How can you watch BAFTA 2024 in India?

The BAFTA Film Awards will begin at 7 pm GMT on February 18. For viewers in India, the ceremony will start at 12:30 am on February 19, according to Indian Standard Timem, and will be streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play.



