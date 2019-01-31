Waheeda Rehman impressed with Kangana Ranaut’s direction in ‘Manikarnika’

Kangana Ranaut had to step into the shoes of director when Krish refused to direct the film immediately

Manikarnika has been a challenge for Kangana Ranaut since the making. The film got into a controversy even before going on floors and faced many more situations throughout, but it stood tall and released and is currently basking in all the love!

Amidst the movie making, Kangana Ranaut had to step into the shoes of Krish and take up the directorial chair to avoid loss by producers. After receiving praises from all others, she has now got thumbs up from legendary actress Waheeda Rehman.

The Pyaasa actress attended the screening of the film recently and was all praises for Kangana. She said, "I am highly impressed by Kangana's performance and direction in Manikarnika. She looks absolutely fabulous and beautiful. I am really happy and proud of her. God bless her and wishing her all the best".

Waheeda Rehman is one of the most loved actresses from Bollywood. Superstar Salman Khan, who is going to be seen in the Eid release Bharat, the teaser of which has impressed many, is one of the names who have often shown his fondness for her.

She has given many memorable films like Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Patthar Ke Sanam, Guide, Neel Kamal, Ram Aur Shyam, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie and was also part of the recent films like Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6 and Vishwaroopam.

Apart from Hindi films, Waheed Rehman has also worked in Telugu, Tamil and Bengali films. Meanwhile, Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Richard Keep, Jisshu Sengupta, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Mishti Chakraborthy, Atul Kulkarni and others.