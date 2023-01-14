Virat Kohli shares romantic photo with Anushka Sharma from beach date, fans joke 'Vamika clicked this picture'

Credit: Virat Kohli/Instagram

On Saturday, Virat Kohli took to Instagram and shared a romantic photo with his wife Anushka Sharma from his beach date. The couple looks adorable together in the photo, Virat can be seen posing backless while Anushka can be seen flaunting her smile.

Sharing the photo, Virat dropped a heart on Instagram. Netizens reacted to the photo, some dropped hilarious comments. One of them wrote, “Vamika clicked this picture!” The second one said, “Haayeee meri jaan kitne cute lagre sath me.” The third one said, “Aise Hamare yaha baith ke dikhaiye Thithur Jaiyega thanda se.” The fourth one said, “bass chill karo aise hi mast runs banaoo.”

The sixth one said, “Pese wale logo ko thand b nhi lgti yr.” The seventh person wrote, “Virat kohli next match double century loading be aware Srilanka.” The eighth one said, “Man in fire ... Love uh from hyderabad.”

Earlier, cricketer, Virat Kohli talked about the difficult times when he was frustrated during the trying times recently in his career. In a conversation with international teammate and close friend Suryakumar Yadav, Kohli addressed what he experienced. Talking about going through a lean patch over the last few seasons, Kohli is now back to his best with two centuries within a month. He opened up on the changes in his behaviour during struggles on the field, how it affected his near and dear ones, including his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

Talking to Yadav, Kohli revealed that when his form dip, “frustration started creeping in” and how his game was “very far away” and “desires and detachments had totally taken over” him. The star batter said that he realised that his “denial” had given rise to crankiness and frustration which was not fair for anyone around him including Anushka Sharma.

Read|Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunil Holkar passes away at 40