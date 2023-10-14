Headlines

Meet India's 8th richest person, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's mentor, net worth is Rs 1.44 lakh crore

Viral! Janhvi Kapoor turns heads as she walks the ramp in gorgeous black dress: Watch

Govt reverses decision on laptop, tablets import restrictions; know why and what it means

Hamas-Israel war: US intelligence warned of increased risk of conflict days before attack

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states until October 16, check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral! Janhvi Kapoor turns heads as she walks the ramp in gorgeous black dress: Watch

Govt reverses decision on laptop, tablets import restrictions; know why and what it means

Get inside the luxurious life of Chhattisgarh's richest individual: Ankit Yadav, Wealth Manager (USA)

7 benefits of climbing stairs 

8 drinks for strong bones

9 times Gal Gadot motivated us with strong inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘As long as it is…’

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur being 'sandwiched' between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Merry Christmas

Amid Joe Jonas' divorce, custody battle, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner unfollow each other on Instagram

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Viral! Janhvi Kapoor turns heads as she walks the ramp in gorgeous black dress: Watch

Wearing a structured bustier with a body-grazing skirt, Janhvi walked down the ramp like a diva.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday night left jaws dropping with her breathtaking look at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The ‘Dhadak’ star turned showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal.

Wearing a structured bustier with a body-grazing skirt, Janhvi walked down the ramp like a diva. A swirl of paneled silver was wrapped over the bustier with a metallic finish. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks and dewy glam definitely elevated her glamorous look.

On her outfit, Janhvi said, “I love its simplicity and it is impactful just like Amit’s entire collection. Also, it is sustainable.” Take a look at pictures and videos of Janhvi’s from her hot ramp walk.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Janhvi will be seen headlining ‘Ulajh’, which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria. The thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Excited to be a part of ‘Ulajh’, Janhvi earlier said, “When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

Janhvi will also be seen in the film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ opposite RajKummar Rao. (With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

36 weapons, over 300 rounds of ammunition seized in Manipur

Microsoft completely blocks Windows 7 keys from activating Windows 11

Lulu Group to bring hotel, hypermarket in Noida with investment of Rs 4,500 crore, to create jobs for 20,000 people

'No one was punished until...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Children ‘butchered’, babies decapitated: Kibbutz massacre amid Israel-Palestine war leaves nation stunned

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE