Vijay Varma to tie the knot with Tamannaah Bhatia soon? Actor says ‘iska jawab main…’

Vijay Varma breaks the silence on his wedding plans with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating for a while now and the couple’s PDAs often go viral on social media. Recently there were reports that the couple is soon going to tie the knot and now, The actor has finally broken the silence on his wedding plans.

In a recent conversation at Sahitya AajTak, Vijay Varma was asked about his wedding plans. The actor joked that no girl wants him to get married and said, “Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh! Na to iska jawab main mataji ko de pata hun na kisi aur ko (First of all, no girl wants me to get married. I give this answer to neither my mother nor anyone else).”

When Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on marriage plans

The actress talked about her marriage plans in an interview with India Today and said, “I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work. So, when you are ready for a responsibility like that then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo.”

Earlier, in an interview, Vijay Varma revealed how he never wanted to be in a relationship with someone from the industry, but Tamannaah Bhatia changed him and said, “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making. Her experience, good work, and good sense really helped me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day because I said something, did some interview and she brings a perspective immediately.”

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in the movie Jaane Jaan which marked the OTT debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan and also starred Jaideep Ahlawat. He will next be seen in Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak, where he will share the screen with Pankaj Tripathi.

