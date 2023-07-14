Was Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship just a publicity stunt for Lust Stories 2? Find out

Headlines

HomeEntertainment

viral

When asked about his relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma said that he was not only happy but also ‘madly in love with her.’

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the latest couple on the block, and these two seem to be fully enjoying this phase of their lives. The two recently shared the screen together for the first time in the Netflix anthology, Lust Stories 2. During a recent media interaction, Vijay Varma addressed the rumour that his relationship with the Baahubali actress was merely a publicity stunt for the promotion of Lust Stories 2. The Daahad actor revealed that he was not only happy but also “madly in love with her.” Vijay Varma added by saying that he was in the romance era of his life.

Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma was quoted as saying, “I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other,” Vijay told GQ India. Further speaking about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay said, “I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.”

Tamannaah Bhatia on dating Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened up about dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star, Vijay Verma. The actress told Film Companion that she does not believe that one can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. She added that if one has to fall for someone and feel something for someone, it’s definitely more personal, and it has nothing to do with what they do for a living.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship

Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma a couple of months ago. The actress also informed that they started dating on the sets of Lust Stories 2. A video reportedly of them locking lips during their Goa trip surfaced on social media in January this year. They were also photographed together in Mumbai on more than one occasion.

About Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. Apart from Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, and Neena Gupta also play significant roles in the web series.

