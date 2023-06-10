Vicky Kaushal says he gets ‘very scared’ when Katrina Kaif watches his dance rehearsal videos, here’s why

Vicky Kaushal says he gets ‘very scared’ when Katrina Kaif watches his dance rehearsal videos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif surprised fans when they got hitched last year. Recently, during the promotion of his recent movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, The actor revealed that Katrina Kaif like to watch his dance rehearsal videos, however, he is very scared while showing them to her.

In an interview with News Tak, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Katrina Kaif points out a lot of mistakes while watching his dance rehearsal videos and said, “If there is a film where I am shooting a song, she wants to see the rehearsal. Because she is so good at dancing. When I show her the rehearsal video later, I get very scared. Because she finds out some 36,000 problems in it. She’ll say my hands, my feet, my angles are not right, and I should correct it.”

Vicky Kaushal also revealed that they discuss a lot about work and whenever they get a new script they discuss it together. While heaping praise on Katrina Kaif, he said, “We discuss a lot. Whenever there’s a new script, or when we are thinking about selecting a film, we often discuss it together. She is a wonderful actor. She’s really made a space for herself with her own hard work which is great.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate wedding on December 9, 2021. The couple’s wedding pictures went viral on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Based on the story of Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the movie is scheduled to release on December 1.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali.

