Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Vicky Kaushal says he gets ‘very scared’ when Katrina Kaif watches his dance rehearsal videos, here’s why

Vicky Kaushal reveals the reason behind being scared of Katrina Kaif when she watches his dance rehearsal videos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal says he gets ‘very scared’ when Katrina Kaif watches his dance rehearsal videos, here’s why
Vicky Kaushal says he gets ‘very scared’ when Katrina Kaif watches his dance rehearsal videos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif surprised fans when they got hitched last year. Recently, during the promotion of his recent movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, The actor revealed that Katrina Kaif like to watch his dance rehearsal videos, however, he is very scared while showing them to her. 

In an interview with News Tak, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Katrina Kaif points out a lot of mistakes while watching his dance rehearsal videos and said, “If there is a film where I am shooting a song, she wants to see the rehearsal. Because she is so good at dancing. When I show her the rehearsal video later, I get very scared. Because she finds out some 36,000 problems in it. She’ll say my hands, my feet, my angles are not right, and I should correct it.”

Vicky Kaushal also revealed that they discuss a lot about work and whenever they get a new script they discuss it together. While heaping praise on Katrina Kaif, he said, “We discuss a lot. Whenever there’s a new script, or when we are thinking about selecting a film, we often discuss it together. She is a wonderful actor. She’s really made a space for herself with her own hard work which is great.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate wedding on December 9, 2021. The couple’s wedding pictures went viral on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it. 

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Based on the story of Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the movie is scheduled to release on December 1. 

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali.

Read Watch: Vicky Kaushal fulfils ‘Dilli walo ki request’ as he grooves to Obsessed at Zara Hatke Zara Backe promotions

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta baby girl name revealed; Mukesh Ambani granddaughter named…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.