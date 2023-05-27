Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on being pushed away by Salman Khan's security at IIFA: 'Baatein badh jaati hain...'

Vicky Kaushal-Salman Khan/File photo

Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan's viral video has taken the internet by storm in which Khan's bodyguards are seen pushing Kaushal as he tried to meet him at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor's security has been beefed up due to the multiple death threats he has received in the past few months.

On Friday, at the Green Carpet of the IIFA Rocks 2023 event, the Sardar Udham actor reacted to the whole incident while talking to the media. He said, "Kayi baar baatein badh jaati hain, us baare mein bahut unnecessary chatter hota hai (Sometimes things get blown away and there is unnecessary chatter around them). There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that."

In another video, Salman and Vicky are seen hugging each other. Both the videos have been shared by the film critic Rohit Khilnani on his Instagram handle. While Vicky will host the main awards night, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Salman will give a cracker performance, along with multiple other celebrities, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which he is paired with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The romantic comedy releases in cinemas on June 2. On the other hand, Salman has the third installment in his Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, set to release on Diwali later this year. Vicky's wife and Salman's ex Katrina Kaif will also return as Zoya in the Maneesh Sharma directorial, the continuation of the YRF Spy Universe after Pathaan.



