Headlines

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Virat Kohli is Asia's second highest-paid athlete, first is...

Manipur violence: Over 700 Myanmar nationals enter state ‘illegally’ in 2 days; fear of clashes intensifies

Wordle 766 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Wordle 766 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Top 9 vitamin C rich foods

10 inspirational messages by Suriya

10 super fruits for healthy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Vicky Kaushal also stated that Katrina has 'really hustled and worked hard' to create her own era in the Hindi film industry.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in an intimate, private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. Vicky, who made his debut as a leading hero in the 2015 emotional drama Masaan, recently said in an interview that he takes Katrina's advice on his career seriously because of her experience of two decades in the film industry.

Speaking to Film Companion, the Sardar Udham actor said, "When it comes to work, she is so practical. Otherwise, she is a typical Cancerian, she’s a very emotional and sensitive person. But when it comes to this side, and maybe it comes from this experience, that she has got her ground reality right. If fact, that helps me so much and one of the biggest support I get from her is that she will blurt out the fact as a fact, especially when it comes to my performance or my film trailer, or anything to do with my work."

"Sometimes when I show her my dance rehearsals then I am dead. I know this is coming from all that experience, and it helps me so much. When it comes to making decisions, when I am wondering what should I do, she will really state things that I know are coming from so much experience of highs and lows, of right decisions and mistakes and everything put together. When she advises me on something, when she has an opinion, I know I have to consider it seriously because it is very objective. That wisdom and practicality is something very commendable", the actor added.

Vicky also stated that Katrina has 'really hustled and worked hard' to create her own era as he continued, "Knowing her, not everything was going as per her, she has really hustled and worked hard and aced it. I don’t want to cross a line on her behalf but I truly feel that like there was Hema Malini’s era, Rekha’s era, and I truly feel she has achieved that sort of milestone on her merit."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Maneskshaw, slated to release on December 1. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles.

READ | Here's what happened when Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli were invited for dinner by neighbours Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

Sunny Leone recalls receiving support from Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor after controversial 2016 interview

WhatsApp rolls out new video call feature for Apple iPhones, users can also silent unknown calls

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

After Harmanpreet slams 'pathetic' umpiring, Nigar Sultana asks her team to walk out of joint photograph

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE