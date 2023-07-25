Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Vicky Kaushal also stated that Katrina has 'really hustled and worked hard' to create her own era in the Hindi film industry.

Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in an intimate, private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. Vicky, who made his debut as a leading hero in the 2015 emotional drama Masaan, recently said in an interview that he takes Katrina's advice on his career seriously because of her experience of two decades in the film industry.

Speaking to Film Companion, the Sardar Udham actor said, "When it comes to work, she is so practical. Otherwise, she is a typical Cancerian, she’s a very emotional and sensitive person. But when it comes to this side, and maybe it comes from this experience, that she has got her ground reality right. If fact, that helps me so much and one of the biggest support I get from her is that she will blurt out the fact as a fact, especially when it comes to my performance or my film trailer, or anything to do with my work."

"Sometimes when I show her my dance rehearsals then I am dead. I know this is coming from all that experience, and it helps me so much. When it comes to making decisions, when I am wondering what should I do, she will really state things that I know are coming from so much experience of highs and lows, of right decisions and mistakes and everything put together. When she advises me on something, when she has an opinion, I know I have to consider it seriously because it is very objective. That wisdom and practicality is something very commendable", the actor added.

Vicky also stated that Katrina has 'really hustled and worked hard' to create her own era as he continued, "Knowing her, not everything was going as per her, she has really hustled and worked hard and aced it. I don’t want to cross a line on her behalf but I truly feel that like there was Hema Malini’s era, Rekha’s era, and I truly feel she has achieved that sort of milestone on her merit."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Maneskshaw, slated to release on December 1. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles.



